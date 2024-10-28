All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
TT Show Episode 57 - AMD's next-gen Ryzen X3D chips, the PS5 Pro's secret weapon, and more
Displays & Projectors

TCL plans to reduce the cost of OLED displays dramatically, with inkjet printing

TCL will begin limited inkjet OLED production at the end of this year, which will bring down costs and even lead to brighter displays.

TCL plans to reduce the cost of OLED displays dramatically, with inkjet printing
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Editor
Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time
AI-Assisted TLDR: OLED shipments have increased by 181% year-over-year, driven by reduced production costs and improved technology. Companies like MSI and TCL are making OLED more accessible, with TCL focusing on inkjet-printed OLED displays to reduce costs and improve efficiency.* Generated from the content by Kosta Andreadis below.

Recently, we reported a pretty impressive figure showing that OLED shipments, that is, displays with OLED panel technology, had increased 181% year-over-year in a recent quarter. It's a trend that is set to continue, and for PC and gaming enthusiasts, it makes a lot of sense. From response times to color accuracy to the near-infinite contrast levels that deliver perfect black levels, OLED displays feel like the next level after traditional LED or LCD technology.

TCL plans to reduce the cost of OLED displays dramatically, with inkjet printing 2
2

One reason for the dramatic shift toward OLED is that production costs have come down, which has seen companies like MSI capture a large portion of the market share with competitive and affordable products. OLED displays in 2024 are also brighter, and long-lasting measures are in place to combat burn-in and overheating.

That said, OLED panel technology is still expensive to produce compared to non-OLED display technology. The manufacturing process, which includes organic materials, is still quite complex. TCL, a company making waves in the display market, plans to improve and make OLED affordable. Inkjet-printed OLED - just like that Canon printer you used to print school reports back in the day.

This differs from current OLED display production because inkjet printing deposits the organic material directly onto the display.

At the recent Omdia Korea Display Conference, TCL's manufacturing subsidiary CSOT noted that it's ramping up production of monitors and laptops with inkjet-printed OLED displays. "TCL CSOT has achieved comprehensive breakthroughs in image quality, power consumption, and lifespan, elevating its performance to the level of mainstream display technologies," the company announced.

Printed OLED uses less power, doubles material efficiency, and even improves the display's brightness by around 50%. It will dramatically reduce production costs and make it easier to develop new OLED panels. It's a bold claim, and if it all pans out, we could see OLED displays on all devices become the new standard.

TCL will begin limited inkjet OLED production at the end of this year. Budget OLED monitors and TVs is something we can all get behind.

Photo of the MSI MPG 341CQPX QD-OLED 34-inch Curved OLED Gaming Monitor, 3440 x 1440 (UWQHD)
Best Deals: MSI MPG 341CQPX QD-OLED 34-inch Curved OLED Gaming Monitor, 3440 x 1440 (UWQHD)
Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/28/2024 at 5:23 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:flatpanelshd.com

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles