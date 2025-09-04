LG's fourth-gen OLED panels awarded the world's first 'Perfect' rating

TL;DR: LG's fourth-generation OLED panels deliver breakthrough brightness, color accuracy, and power efficiency using advanced blue phosphorescence technology and a two-stack tandem structure. Verified by UL Solutions for perfect image reproduction in bright living rooms, these panels reduce burn-in risk and glare, promising superior OLED TVs and gaming monitors.

If you've been following the display and TV market for a while and have been eyeing a new OLED to get that per-pixel lighting with near-infinite contrast and lifelike colors, you might want to hold out for LG's fourth-generation OLED panels. With these panels set to power the company's next-generation OLED TVs and gaming monitors, they're going to be a game-changer.

LG's fourth-generation OLED panels have now been verified by UL Solutions and awarded a Perfect Reproduction rating for delivering a 95% accuracy of original images in a living room with broad daylight lighting conditions of 500 lux. Using a 4K video as the benchmark, this result is comparable to that of a calibrated, darkened movie theater in terms of brightness and color accuracy.

It's an impressive achievement that comes down to LG bringing its groundbreaking 'Dream OLED' display technology to life and using blue phosphorescence (PHOLED) technology that includes a two-stack tandem structure for blue light, which has the shortest wavelength and requires the most energy. Basically, here you've got all three primary colors of light (red, green, and blue) with phosphorescence, which is widely considered a 'holy grail' of sorts for OLED display technology.

The result is a massive improvement in brightness, power efficiency, and even lifespan, as it also reduces the risk of burn-in. LG's new OLED panel also includes a new "ultra-low reflection design that blocks glare or internal and external light reflections" for even better image quality in all conditions.

"By earning Perfect Reproduction verification, in addition to UL Solutions' Perfect Black and Perfect Color verifications following its 500 lux test late last year, LG Display's fourth-generation OLED panels have been proven to most perfectly reproduce original content in everyday environments," the announcement reads. There's no word on release dates, models, or pricing yet, but stay tuned as we'll be following this story closely in the months ahead.