TSMC posts $33.1 billion for the quarter, its best quarter in history thanks to AI, HPC demand

TSMC posts its best quarterly results EVER with $33.1 billion in revenue for Q3 2025, driven by unstoppable AI and HPC demand, and it's not slowing down.

TL;DR: TSMC achieved a record Q3 2025 with $33.1 billion revenue, driven by 57% sales from AI and HPC demand. Net income rose 39.1% year-over-year, supported by advanced process technologies powering AI accelerators, CPUs, and Apple's latest chips. Strong AI demand and customer outlook reinforce TSMC's growth momentum.

TSMC has reported its best quarter in history, with its Q3 2025 earnings report driven by the unstoppable AI and HPC demand, which makes up around 57% of its sales.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

TSMC posted $33.1 billion of revenue for Q3 2025, which is up an astounding 40.8% year-over-year, and 10.1% quarter-over-quarter, with a net income of $14.77 billion, which is up 39.1% year-on-year. TSMC's gross margin hit 59.5%, an excellent result for a foundry that is a contract chip maker for other companies and doesn't sell products itself.

The company has enjoyed its best quarter yet thanks to the unstoppable sales of AI accelerators and various AI infrastructure processors including CPUs, DPUs, and networking components. Q3 2025 saw the company also taking in revenue from Apple's latest A19, A19 Pro, and M5 processors made on its N3P process node.

Looking at TSMC's revenue pie for Q3 2025, HPC commands a huge 57% part of that, smartphone processors (from Apple, Qualcomm, MediaTek, and others) is in second place with 30%, after that is automotive with 5% and IoT also with 5%, leaving the rest in smaller parts of the Q3 2025 revenue pie.

Note: TSMC's HPC platform is a bigger category than you might think, as it's not reserved just for HPC (high-performance computing) and AI chips, but also entry-level through to high-end desktop and laptop CPUs, semi-custom SoCs for gaming consoles, through to the best data center CPUs and huge AI accelerators using the latest advanced packaging technologies.

3

Wendell Huang, Senior VP and Chief Financial Officer of TSMC, said: "Our business in the third quarter was supported by strong demand for our leading-edge process technologies. Moving into fourth quarter 2025, we expect our business to be supported by continued strong demand for our leading-edge process technologies".

TSMC CEO C.C. Wei, said: "AI demand actually continues to be very strong - more strong than we thought three months ago. We are also happy to see a continuous strong outlook from our customers. In addition, we directly receive very strong signals from our customers requesting the capacity to support their business. Thus, our conviction in the AI megatrend is strengthening".