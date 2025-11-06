AMD posts record revenue in Q3 2025: client and gaming segment is up 73% since last year

AMD reports record Q3 2025 revenue with $9.2 billion: up 36% year-over-year, client and gaming segment revenue is up an impressive 73% year-over-year.

TL;DR: AMD reported a record $9.2 billion revenue in Q3 2025, driven by a 73% increase in Client and Gaming segment to $4 billion and a 22% rise in Data Center revenue to $4.3 billion, fueled by strong demand for 5th Gen EPYC processors, Ryzen CPUs, and Radeon GPUs.

AMD has announced its Q3 2025 earnings with a record $9.2 billion in revenue, but its Client and Gaming segment reported $4 billion in revenue, which is up 73% year-over-year.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The company's Data Center segment revenue was $4.3 billion, up 22% year-over-year thanks to strong demand for AMD's new 5th Gen EPYC processors and AMD Instinct MI350 series AI GPUs. However, AMD's Client and Gaming segment revenue was $4 billion, up 73% year-over-year, with client revenue at a record $2.8 billion, up 46% year-over-year, mostly thanks to record sales of Ryzen processors.

Gaming revenue was $1.3 billion, up an even stronger 181% year-over-year, driven by higher semi-custom revenue (console chips) as well as "strong demand" for Radeon RX series GPUs. Impressive, considering that its Q2 2024 earnings report saw a 59% drop in gaming revenue, but now it's 181% higher than last year, with more on that story in the link above.

3

Dr. Lisa Su, AMD chair and CEO, said: "We delivered an outstanding quarter, with record revenue and profitability reflecting broad based demand for our high-performance EPYC and Ryzen processors and Instinct AI accelerators. Our record third quarter performance and strong fourth quarter guidance marks a clear step up in our growth trajectory as our expanding compute franchise and rapidly scaling data center AI business drive significant revenue and earnings growth".

Jean Hu, AMD executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer, added: "We delivered record quarterly revenue of $9.2 billion, up 36% year-over-year, and generated record free cash flow, reflecting the strength of our leadership portfolio and disciplined execution. Our continued investments in AI and high-performance computing are driving significant growth and position AMD to deliver long-term value creation".

Segment Summary