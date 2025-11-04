AMD Gaming revenue soars 181% thanks to 'strong demand' for Radeon GPUs

AMD has posted its Q3 2025 financial results, with its Gaming revenue soaring by a massive 181% thanks to 'strong demand' for Radeon GPUs.

TL;DR: AMD reported a record $9.2 billion revenue in Q3 2025, driven by a 73% surge in its Client and Gaming segment to $4 billion, fueled by strong demand for Ryzen processors, Radeon GPUs, and consoles. The RDNA 4 GPU lineup and AI-powered FSR 4 upscaling technology are accelerating growth.

AMD has posted its third-quarter 2025 financial results, with the company's record revenue of $9.2 billion, a 36% year-over-year increase, and a gross margin of 52%. Although Data Center and AI revenue hit $4.3 billion for AMD's Q3 2025, and was up 22% year-over-year, the Client and Gaming segment, covering Ryzen processors and Radeon graphics, delivered even more impressive results.

AMD's Client and Gaming segment revenue for Q3 2025, image credit: AMD.

AMD's Client and Gaming segment recorded revenue of $4 billion for Q3 2025, up a massive 73% year-over-year. Gaming in particular saw a huge 181% increase in year-over-year revenue, to the tune of $1.3 billion (up from $0.5 billion), driven by "higher semi-custom revenue" for consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Ryzen APU devices with integrated Radeon graphics, as well as "strong demand for Radeon gaming GPUs."

When it comes to PC gaming on desktops and laptops equipped with discrete graphics cards, NVIDIA's GeForce RTX dominates the market, with the latest data from Valve showing that GeForce hardware accounts for nearly 80% of Steam users.

AMD's gaming segment, which is seeing massive growth for Q3 2025, is excellent to see. Additionally, it's encouraging to hear that its RDNA 4 lineup of graphics cards (Radeon RX 9060 XT, RX 9070, and RX 9070 XT) is selling well. Although we don't have sales figures, more RDNA 4 GPUs in the market will lead to more titles supporting AMD's FSR 4, alongside the simple fact that competition will lead to innovation from all players in the space - AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA.

In terms of 'Strategic Highlights' for the Client and Gaming segment for the quarter, AMD lists the recent launch of the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X gaming handhelds powered by the latest Ryzen Z2 processor alongside the rapid adoption of the RDNA 4-exclusive AI-powered FSR 4 upscaling technology, which is now supported in over 85 games. This is double the amount since FSR 4 launched alongside the debut of the Radeon RX 9000 Series.