AMD reports massive 59% drop in gaming revenue: includes Radeon and chips for Xbox, PlayStation

AMD posted some better-than-expected Q2 2024 earnings this week, but its gaming business took a rather large 59% revenue drop year-over-year.

During its Q2 2024 earnings report, it was noted that gaming revenues dropped 59%, which covers the Radeon GPU business and semi-custom chips provided by AMD (made by TSMC) to Microsoft for its Xbox Series X/S consoles and Sony for its PlayStation 5 consoles.

Microsoft announced earlier today its Q4 2024 earnings results, with its Xbox sales dropping 42% year-over-year, which brings down AMD's gaming revenue. Radeon sales haven't been anywhere near as strong compared to NVIDIA's Ada-tight grip on the gaming GPU market with its GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs... and RTX 50 series GPUs only months away.

AMD Chair and CEO Dr. Lisa Su, said: "We delivered strong revenue and earnings growth in the second quarter driven by record Data Center segment revenue. Our AI business continued accelerating and we are well positioned to deliver strong revenue growth in the second half of the year led by demand for Instinct, EPYC and Ryzen processors. The rapid advances in generative AI are driving demand for more compute in every market, creating significant growth opportunities as we deliver leadership AI solutions across our business".

AMD Q2 2024 segment summary: