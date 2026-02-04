AMD CEO Lisa Su says AI is 'accelerating at a pace that I would not have imagined'

AMD's share price dropped 13% after its latest financial report, and even though it recorded record revenue, CEO Lisa Su is now out there calming nerves.

TL;DR: AMD reported a record $10.3 billion revenue and 54% gross margin in Q4 2025, driven by strong AI demand for EPYC processors and Instinct GPUs. Despite beating estimates, AMD's cautious Q1 2026 forecast led to a 13% stock drop. CEO Lisa Su is now speaking to the media and investors, emphasizing the acceleration of AI growth and its upcoming Helios AI systems.

AMD recently reported its Q4 2025 earnings, with record revenue of $10.3 billion and a gross margin of 54%. This was indicative of AMD's banner year for investors, driven by the AI boom and demand for AMD's EPYC processors and Instinct graphics cards.

As part of its fourth-quarter and 2025 financial results, the company also forecast revenue of $9.8 billion for the first quarter of 2026, plus or minus $300 million. Although this is higher than the $9.38 billion estimate from Wall Street analysts, AMD's share price dropped 13% after its latest financial report.

The reason for the drop, according to reports, is that AMD's forecast felt too conservative for a company in the middle of the AI gold rush. Even though this follows last year's announcement of key AI partnerships with OpenAI and Oracle, and AMD's planned rollout of its server-based Helios AI systems later this year, there's also a growing sense of caution about the sustainability of AI infrastructure spending.

And with AMD's stock price falling, CEO Lisa Su made an appearance on CNBC's Squawk on the Street, presumably in an attempt to calm the uncertainty by saying, "What I would tell you from someone on the inside is AI is accelerating at a pace that I would not have imagined." And by confirming that demand continues to outpace supply and that so far this year, its CPU business is "going gangbusters."

AMD isn't the only company to see its stock price tumble after a seemingly impressive quarterly revenue report. After Microsoft reported 39% growth in its lucrative Azure and cloud-based services, its share price dropped by around 10%, wiping off $357 billion from its market cap. For those of us on the outside, the stock market will remain elusive and volatile.

As for AMD, it doesn't see any signs of AI slowing down. Lisa Su also told CNBC that the company's server-scale Helios AI systems, which will directly compete with NVIDIA, are on track to be an "inflection point" for the company.