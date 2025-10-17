Samsung 1c DRAM for HBM4 yields rumored to hit around 50% to battle SK hynix and Micron

Samsung yields for 1c DRAM HBM4 rumored at around 50% with yield stabilization in process, ready for NVIDIA Rubin AI GPUs to compete with SK hynix, Micron.

Samsung has reached around 50% yield rate for its next-gen 1c DRAM for HBM4 according to new reports, intensifying its rivalry with SK hynix on next-gen HBM4 memory for AI GPUs.

In new reports EBN picked up by insider @Jukanlosreve on X, we're hearing that Samsung has made an even bigger gamble on DRAM, with 5 new High-NA EUV lithography machines from ASML purchased, two of the new High-NA EUV machines introduced to Samsung's semiconductor foundry division, with plans to also use 5 general EUV machines exclusively to its memory division.

The strategy from Samsung is to maximize production efficiency and expertise by building a dedicated memory production line, where it could be fabbing HBM4 far quicker, also preparing for HBM4E and next-gen HBM5 memory and beyond. A semiconductor industry official said: "Until now, foundries and memory have been using the EUV process together at the Pyeongtaek campus, but with the recent change in trend, five additional units will be brought in exclusively for memory use".

The new High-NA EUV lithography machines will be used in Samsung's next-gen 2nm process node, with another official adding: "One high-NA EUV equipment will be located at the Hwaseong campus, and the location of the remaining one has not yet been decided. If there are additional orders from major North American customers, the remaining one will be sent to the Taylor plant in the U.S.".

Samsung Electronics' production lines are running at full capacity right now, with its Pyeongtaek plant's DRAM production capacity estimated to be making around 300,000 units per month. Another official said: "Currently, DRAM wafer input at the Pyeongtaek campus is at its highest level this year. Currently, approximately 150,000 wafers are being input monthly into the P2D line, which produces 1b (10nm 5th generation) DRAM, and approximately 140,000 wafers are being input monthly into the P1D line, which produces 1a (10nm 4th generation) DRAM".

South Korean HBM competitor SK hynix hasn't been slowing down, after it has been dominating with being the supplier to NVIDIA for its HBM3 and HBM3E memory needs during the Blackwell AI GPU generation. SK hynix has plans to significantly increase the number of EUV machines it uses, and expand its DRAM production facilities in 2026, with an "equipment war" between the two companies expected to intensify.

Samsung's yields of 1c (10nm 6th generation) DRAM for HBM4 has reportedly reached 50%, DRAM performance improves with each generation, and 1c DRAM is a generation ahead of 1b (10nm 5th generation) DRAM, which is the most advanced DRAM in production right now.

An official added: "1c DRAM wafers for HBM4 are continuously being introduced into the Pyeongtaek P3 line. While yields are around 50%, variability is still severe depending on process conditions".