GALAX launches dual-slot 'Classic' GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER and 4070 Ti SUPERs with blower fans

GALAX launches new GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER Classic and RTX 4070 Ti SUPER Classic, GPUs with a compact dual-slot and old-school blower fan design.

GALAX recently launched a single-slot GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB GPU that turned a few heads because it was so small and compact for a modern GPU in 2024. Now, the hardware maker and NVIDIA partner are back with a pair of 'Classic' branded compact GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER and RTX 4070 Ti SUPER graphics cards.

The new GALAX GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER Classic and GALAX GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER Classic GPUs.

Like the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB, these GPUs feature a minimal, almost data center-like all-black design with a single blower fan - a throwback to the GPUs of yesteryear. This is probably why they are being called 'Classic' GPUs.

The dual-slot design makes these stand out, with both variants including the same cooling and physical design. Unlike other blower-fan designs, including GALAX's recent RTX 4060 Ti 16GB model, the heatsink looks to be partially exposed - so it's not a fully enclosed design with all air being pushed through the outtake vents on the rear.

Still, dual-slot GPUs are impressive - especially for powerful cards like the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER and RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, which deliver exceptional 1440p and even great 4K gaming performance.

The dual-slot INNO3D GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER TWIN X2 would be a better option for PC gaming.

However, when it comes to dual-slot GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER cards, we recommend checking out the INNO3D GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER and RTX 4070 Ti SUPER TWIN X2 cards we reviewed earlier in the year (links below).

As we speculated with GALAX's single-slot GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB, odds are that the new GALAX GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER Classic and GALAX GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER Classic are being geared toward workstation builds and AI workloads instead of PC gaming. There's no word yet on pricing or availability.