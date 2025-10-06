97% of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 cheaters were banned within 30 minutes, says Activision

Activision has claimed it has stopped 97% of the cheaters in the Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 early access multiplayer beta within just 30 minutes.

Activision has responded to the reports of numerous cheaters in Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 with a statement posted to the @CODUpdates X account.

The post states that "cheaters were expected" and that the Black Ops 7's anti-cheat software, known as "RICOCHET," has "hit the ground running" in the early access beta. Notably, Activision writes that the frequency of cheaters being caught was "faster than ever" due to its "automated systems" and "TPM 2.0" checks. As for those who managed to bypass the automated checks, Activision writes they weren't around for very long as "97% of cheaters were stopped within 30 minutes of their first sign-in."

Additionally, Activision claims that "fewer than 1% of cheating attempts reached a match, and those who did were removed within minutes." Furthermore, Activision writes that major cheat vendors, which are platforms or websites that sell cheats for games, are now labelling many of their most-popular cheats as "unusable" or "detected" thanks to RICOCHET, and many of these vendors are "acknowledging they have no reliable products to offer for Black Ops 7."

It's not just the websites selling cheats being hit, but also the businesses behind them, as Activision writes that it has "contributed to the closure of over 40 cheat developers and resellers since Black Ops 6 launched. Activision also acknowledged the trade-off for new security measures, such as the requirement for TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot checks, writing it can"sometimes feel disruptive,"but"these steps help ensure a secure, fair experience for every player, and we appreciate your patience and cooperation as we strengthen PC protections."