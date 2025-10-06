Steam's new big game attracts 100,000+ players who want to grow absurdly powerful

PC players are flocking to a new game on Steam that lets them face endless waves of enemies and grow absurdly powerful in a 3D retro aesthetic.

A new game has taken a place in Steam's top 20 currently most-played games list, as it has attracted more than 100,000 players who want to face endless waves of enemies and grow absurdly powerful.

The game is called Megabonk, and according to SteamDB, the title has reached an all-time peak player count of 117,336, putting it right behind Stardew Valley in the 24-hour peak category. Megabonk was released on September 19 by developer and publisher Vedinad, which is seemingly Danidev just spelled backwards. It appears Danidev is a solo developer and has been working on this game for about a year, with the developer explaining in a YouTube video posted in February 2025 that he had been working on Megabonk for "4 months so far."

Notably, Vedinad said he was inspired to create Megabonk by enjoying Vampire Survivor, a title similar to Megabonk, but 2D. After playing Vampire Survivors, Vedinad decided to try to create a similar game, but in 3D, with more focus on movement. The developer said Megabonk evolved past adding more movement and eventually became a mix between Vampire Survivor, Risk of Rain, DmD, Halls of Torment, and other roguelikes he enjoys.

Megabonk is currently available on Steam for $9.99, and if you are interested in trying it out for yourself, check out the official Steam Store listing for it here.