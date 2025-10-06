Playable Battlefield 6 physical copies are being received before launch

TL;DR: Battlefield 6 is set for release on October 11, 2025, with early copies already in players' hands, allowing access to the campaign and limited multiplayer. Anticipation for Battlefield 6 is high, positioning it as a strong competitor to Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 in the upcoming shooter game market.

The release of Battlefield 6 is right around the corner, and it seems at least one lucky player has received their copy of the game early.

In a recent Reddit post, user grecea_vlad shared an image of a physical copy of Battlefield 6 for the PlayStation 5, and according to the poster the copy actually works as well, meaning they are able to jump into the servers right now. The question is, who are they playing against if the servers are available? Perhaps reviewers and the media have gotten an early access key from EA? I can neither confirm nor deny that is taking place right now...

While it might be difficult to find a multiplayer game, the owners of the rogue copy of Battlefield 6 can at least begin playing the campaign. Battlefield 6 is one of the most anticipated games of 2025, and if the multiplayer beta numbers are anything to judge it by, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is going to have its work cut out for it as the release for Battlefield is ahead of the next Black Ops game, and hype for Battlefield 6 seems to be eclipsing that of Black Ops 7. EA has scheduled the release of Battlefield 6 for October 11, 2025, check out the official Steam Store listing here.