Microsoft defends Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 50% price hike

Microsoft has responded to criticism about the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate price increase, stating that the company has added more value to the tiers.

TL;DR: Microsoft defends its 50% Xbox Game Pass Ultimate price hike by highlighting added value, including access to over 75 day-one releases annually-a 50% increase from last year-plus Ubisoft+ Classics and Fortnite Crew. The company acknowledges community backlash and emphasizes ongoing feedback to enhance subscriber benefits.

Microsoft is experiencing backlash after announcing a price hike for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate by 50%, and now the director of gaming and platform communications for Microsoft has come out to defend the decision to increase the price of the subscription.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Dustin Blackwell spoke to The Verge regarding the 50% price increase on the Ultimate subscription plan, and said that Microsoft understands that a price increase is "never fun for anybody," but Microsoft is attempting to make swallowing the hike easier by adding more value to Game Pass Ultimate. Blackwell admits the backlash from the community is "something we don't take lightly" and that "we're listening to the feedback of players and the community".

What value is Microsoft bringing to the new, now-overhauled Game Pass tiers? Blackwell explained that Microsoft has decided to give subscribers access to more than 75 day one releases each year, which is a "50 percent increase over the day one titles we provided last year." In addition to day-one access to titles, Blackwell pointed to additions to Game Pass such as Ubisoft+ Classics and Fortnite Crew.

"We understand price increases are never fun for anybody, but we're trying to reinforce by adding more value to these plans as well. It's something we don't take lightly, and we're listening to the feedback of players and the community to try to provide them with more of what they're asking for," said Blackwell

It wasn't just Game Pass Ultimate that was hit with a price increase, as PC Game Pass experienced a price hike as well, moving from $11.99 to $16.49 per month. Notably, PC Game Pass and Ultimate subscribers get access to day one releases, while Premium plan subscribers get access to first-party Xbox games within a year of launch, excluding Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, which is locked behind the Ultimate subscription tier.