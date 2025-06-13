Retailers leak Xbox ROG Ally launch month and pricing

The Xbox ROG Ally and Ally X are slated to released later this year, and an industry insider has been told the release month through retailers.

Microsoft only recently unveiled its new PC handheld device made in partnership with ASUS, and now retailers have leaked when that device is scheduled to release and how much it will cost.

The information comes from eXtas1s, a known gaming-industry leaker who stated that he has spoken to two European retailers about the new Xbox ROG Ally. Both said pre-orders are scheduled to begin in August, with the official launch scheduled for October 2026. The two new consoles, the Xbox ROG Ally and Ally X, are two new PC-based gaming handhelds featuring 7-inch 1080p 120Hz displays and dedicated Xbox buttons. The Ally X boasts 24GB of RAM, surpassing the Series X.

These two new consoles represent Microsoft's new push into the future generations of its Xbox brand, and how Xbox won't just mean the traditional hardware console, but now any console that is capable of playing Xbox games. However, Microsoft has a long road ahead of it when it comes to making these devices attractive to consumers, as currently, Windows 11 gaming performance on handheld devices is lagging behind competing platforms such as SteamOS.

Microsoft knows that it's behind in this regard, and for it to compete in the highly competitive handheld market, it needs to optimize Windows 11 to a point that puts it on par or even better than competing platforms. To achieve this, Microsoft has put its own first-party Xbox handheld on the back burner in favor of prioritizing Windows 11 optimization on devices such as the Ally.

As for the price on the ROG Ally and Ally X, eXtas1s was told the below figures, but not the USD pricing. I have converted the euro into USD and rounded up and down.