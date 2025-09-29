ENDORFY's Thock V2 gaming keyboards are here, and there are 17 different models to choose from

ENDORFY's new Thock V2 Series has launched, with the company offering 17 different models covering all keyboard styles, switch types, and sizes.

TL;DR: ENDORFY's new Thock V2 keyboard series offers 17 models across four sizes, wired and wireless options, and multiple layouts with hot-swappable switches. Featuring premium build quality, advanced acoustic treatment, and aluminum top plates, these affordable keyboards prioritize typing comfort and durability for gamers and professionals alike.

ENDORFY's new Thock V2 series of stylish 'Alt Gray' and bright blue keyboards has launched with no less than 17 models. Now, this might seem like a lot (and it is), but this covers four different size options, wired and wireless versions, three different layouts (ANSI US, ISO CZ, ISO DE), and two switch types - basically, every style of keyboard. Expanding on the four different sizes offered, you've got 100% full-sized, TKL, 75%, and Compact.

The new ENDORFY Thock V2 TKL Wireless gaming keyboard, one of 17 Thock V2 models, image credit: ENDORFY

The new ENDORFY Thock V2 series is all about delivering premium build quality and features at a price point that won't cause damage to your digital wallet. "We redesigned the construction, added hot-swap support, refined switches and stabilizers, and introduced advanced acoustic treatment," ENDORFY's Rafal Zaniewski says of the new V2 design.

One of the big focuses for the team when it came to the design was the overall acoustics and comfort of the typing experience. Both the wired and wireless variants include three layers of acoustic foam, including PORON and IXPE, with silicon dampeners underneath the space bar.

Throw in an aluminum top plate, and the various Thock V2 keyboards add a layer of premium quality to the affordable gaming keyboard market. One way the team has kept costs down is that the memory foam Palm Rest visible in some of the images is sold separately, as it's more of an add-on than a must-have feature.

The addition of hot-swappable switches is definitely welcome, with two factory-lubed switch options available: ENDORFY Yellow by Gateron for wireless models (which support both Bluetooth and low-latency 2.4 GHz) and ENDORFY Red for wired models. To get a closer look at all of the different models on offer, head here.