OpenAI and NVIDIA's new AI project requires 4-5 million GPUs in one project alone

OpenAI and NVIDIA's new $100 billion partnership will see OpenAI needing 10 gigawatts of compute power, which is delivered by up to 5 million AI GPUs.

TL;DR: OpenAI and NVIDIA have secured a $100 billion deal involving up to 10 gigawatts of AI systems and 5 million GPUs for a groundbreaking AI supercomputer project. This massive collaboration aims to advance AI capabilities far beyond current applications, potentially revolutionizing fields like healthcare and computing.

OpenAI and NVIDIA have a new $100B+ deal that requires up to 10 gigawatts of NVIDIA AI systems and up to 5 million GPUs for a single project, alongside its Stargate AI supercomputer project.

During a recent interview with CNBC between NVIDIA and OpenAI, we get some greater insight into the $100 billion deal and upwards of 4-5 million AI GPUs. NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang explained: "This new project we're talking about, 10-gigawatts, or roughly, 4 million or 5 million GPUs, that's approximately, in one project, what we shipped all year this year, and twice as much as last year, twice as much as the year before that... This is a giant project".

There was a DeepSeek moment that the world hasn't felt yet according to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who said that the models at this point are "actually quite capable for things far beyond what most people use them for in ChatGPT" and that the world is "just catching up with that".

Altman said: "what that amount of brainpower can do when those models get better... the stuff that will come out of this super brain will be remarkable in a way we don't really know how to think about that yet". The OpenAI boss gave examples of game-changing things for humanity like curing cancer, etc.

OpenAI president Greg Brockman also added that the company is talking about millions and millions of GPUs, telling CNBC: "This deal we're talking about, it's for millions of GPUs. We're still three orders of magnitude off of where we need to be, so we're trying our best to provide compute availability, but we're heading to this world where the whole economy is powered by compute, and it's going to be a compute-scarce one".