NVIDIA GB300 AI server orders are so big they're 'unimaginable' says Quanta Computer AI boss

Quanta Computer AI server business boss said orders for NVIDIA's new Blackwell Ultra GB300 AI servers are so big that they're 'unimaginable'.

TL;DR: Quanta Computer reports unprecedented orders for NVIDIA's Blackwell Ultra GB300 AI servers, with shipments peaking in Q4 2025. To meet soaring AI demand, Quanta is expanding production in the US, Thailand, and Mexico while addressing talent shortages, highlighting strong growth in AI server markets and large language model development.

NVIDIA's orders for its beefed-up Blackwell Ultra GB300 AI servers are so big that they're "unimaginable" according to the head of Quanta Computer's AI server business.

In a new tweet from @DanNystedt on X on a story from UDN, we're learning that Quanta Computer's AI server business boss, Mike Yang, said GB300 AI server orders are mammoth, and that AI server shipments will peak in Q4 2025, while Q3 remains a transition period between new old (GB200) and new (GB300) AI products.

Yang said: "the current orders are unimaginable" in a UDN report. In response to the strong AI server demand, Quanta is looking to the United States, Thailand, Mexico, and other places to expand production capacity, as well as recruit a "large number of talents to alleviate the long-term shortage of talents".

It's not only the NVIDIA GB200 and GB300 AI servers that are hot right now, but Yang also said Quanta has been shipping its ASIC server projects and has been working with major cloud service providers (CSPs) to develop proprietary chip solutions, creating a market that is characterized by a "hundred schools of thought contending".

Quanta Computer has an "unimaginable" number of orders of NVIDIA's new Blackwell Ultra GB300 AI servers, while remaining bullish on AI server demand through 2027. Yang emphasized that large language models (LLMs) are a "hot field" with "everyone vying for them". Yet... AI businesses continue to struggle. Why?

Yang said that Quanta's production capacity has always been insufficient, and it has continued to expand due to the never-ending demand. Quanta is more than familiar with US regulations and labor systems, with 20 years of operations in both California and Tennessee, with its production capacity in both US states continuing to expand.

Due to the recent US tariffs and the US Section 232 Act, Quanta's Mexican plant has gone from a "diversified investment" strategy to now a "necessary" investment, with production expected to kick off in early 2026.