NVIDIA CEO on sovereign AI for countries: 'no one needs atomic bombs, everyone needs AI'

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang says that developing AI infrastructure is 'absolutely needed' worldwide, adds 'no one needs atomic bombs, everyone needs AI'.

TL;DR: NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang emphasizes that developing sovereign AI infrastructure is essential for nations to lead the AI race, surpassing even nuclear arms in strategic importance. He highlights the global push for AI supercomputers powered by NVIDIA GPUs, stressing AI's critical role in manufacturing, security, and national progress.

Throughout the year, we've seen multiple nations either double down or go all-in on creating AI supercomputers and datacenters, with NVIDIA's dominant AI GPUs filling them all, including throughout the Middle East in countries like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Europe.

In a new interview with BG2, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang said that building AI infrastructure would become a necessity for nations, and that the importance of AI is so big that it's probably even bigger than building nuclear bombs when you factor in the long-term potential and impact of AI.

Jensen said: "Nobody needs atomic bombs, everyone needs AI. AI as you know is modern software, that's where I started. From general-purpose computing to accelerated computing. From human-written code to AI written code. That foundation cannot be forgotten. We reinvented computing and everybody needs computing. All of the countries realize that they have to get into the AI world".

We are seeing companies like OpenAI, Microsoft, Google, Meta, Amazon, and many others pumping hundreds of billions of dollars each into new AI systems and datacenters, but Jensen says that each nation -- not just the US -- needs its own sovereign AI.

Jensen added that nations will need to push into using AI in manufacturing, industrial, national security operations, and more, which is why an independent computing platform is a requirement for each country, it's the future.