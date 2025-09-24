New Wolverine PS5 gameplay revealed, coming Fall 2026, Omega Red, Mystique and more confirmed

Insomniac shows the first gameplay footage for their new Wolverine PS5 game, revealing ferocious, frenetic, and visceral combat and detailed visuals.

Insomniac steals Sony's State of Play with the first look at its new Wolverine game, showcasing some of the most visceral-looking cinematic combat in gaming.

Insomniac flexes their superhero mastery with the new Wolverine gameplay trailer, and like with Spider-Man, the studio is creating yet another ultra-authentic adaptation. As a fan, everything in the Wolverine trailer was quintessentially the bristly, cigar-smoking hellion--the savage brutality and tenacious attitude, the undercurrent of violence, everything matched.

Wolverine's gameplay looks fun and snappy, with Logan snapping onto enemies with a crazed leap into battle. Then it's just a whirling dance of slicing death, complete with a very bloody death animation. This is an ultra-mature game, and Insomniac went all out with the blood in Wolverine, developing new gore tech.

Here are a few things we learned about Wolverine during the State of Play stream:

New level of detail Insomniac has never been able to do before

Game is built on staying true to the Wolverine experience

Portrayed by actor Liam McIntyre

Next-gen blood tech

Logan is an "unreliable narrator" and the story might be spotty

Omega Red and Mystique are confirmed

Wolverine will launch sometime in Fall 2026 on PlayStation 5.

"Marvel's Wolverine is built from the ground up for PlayStation 5 consoles. Injecting our Super Hero know-how into this new adventure, this is an original take on Logan...

We aim to deliver the ultimate Wolverine fantasy built on Insomniac staples like fast, fluid, and ferocious combat; exhilarating, action-packed set pieces; robust accessibility features; and a gripping story that taps into the core tenets of one of the most compelling comic book characters of all-time. We're breaking new ground with Wolverine, yes, but our penchant for telling stories about heroes overcoming colossal odds is as strong as ever. We're eager to explore Logan's story with you and tap into his signature spin on heroism, which is much darker and more brutal than you might expect from Insomniac."