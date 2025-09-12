Capcom announces new Mega Man game months after investors inquire about retro franchise

Capcom announces that the Mega Man Star Force games from the original Nintendo DS are coming back in a new digital collection some 20 years later.

TL;DR: Capcom announced the Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection, releasing in 2026 to celebrate the franchise's 20th anniversary. This bundle includes all seven classic Star Force titles from the Nintendo DS, enhanced for modern platforms like Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, preserving the original action RPG experience.

Capcom has announced a new Mega Man game just a few months after investors asked about the franchise during an earnings call.

Mega Man is one of Capcom's most evergreen franchises--it's a retro staple that matured to sell 43 million in its lifetime. Investors think similarly about the iconic series and have asked Capcom multiple times about new Mega Man games. Now just a few months after the latest inquiry, Capcom revealed the Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection at today's Nintendo Direct.

"The Mega Man series is one of our most important IPs, and we are continuously considering ways to develop it further," Capcom had said in July, months before today's Star Force announcement.

The Star Force Legacy Collection isn't a new game, but a bundle of the decades-old Star Force games from the Nintendo DS. The series originally debuted on the handheld in 2006. Now 20 years later, the games are making a comeback.

Check below for more info directly from Capcom: