Capcom announces new Mega Man game months after investors inquire about retro franchise

Capcom has announced a new Mega Man game just a few months after investors asked about the franchise during an earnings call.
Mega Man is one of Capcom's most evergreen franchises--it's a retro staple that matured to sell 43 million in its lifetime. Investors think similarly about the iconic series and have asked Capcom multiple times about new Mega Man games. Now just a few months after the latest inquiry, Capcom revealed the Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection at today's Nintendo Direct.
"The Mega Man series is one of our most important IPs, and we are continuously considering ways to develop it further," Capcom had said in July, months before today's Star Force announcement.
The Star Force Legacy Collection isn't a new game, but a bundle of the decades-old Star Force games from the Nintendo DS. The series originally debuted on the handheld in 2006. Now 20 years later, the games are making a comeback.
Capcom Announces Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection - Set to Take Over Wave World in 2026!
Get ready for a blast from the past, the action RPG series from 2006 is making a comeback! In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Mega Man Star Force™ franchise, all seven games from the three mainline Mega Man Star Force titles are coming together to form the ultimate Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection in 2026!
Titles in Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection include:
- Mega Man Star Force™ Pegasus
- Mega Man Star Force™ Leo
- Mega Man Star Force™ Dragon
- Mega Man Star Force™ 2 Zerker x Ninja
- Mega Man Star Force™ 2 Zerker x Saurian
- Mega Man Star Force™ 3 Black Ace
- Mega Man Star Force™ 3 Red Joker
Join Geo Stelar and Omega-Xis as they battle threats beyond the stars in this epic adventure. Blending fast-paced action with a unique card-based system, the Mega Man Star Force Collection offers thrilling combat and storytelling that defined the character for a generation of Mega Man™ fans. While preserving the original gameplay, Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection delivers an updated and enhanced experience.
Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection will launch in 2026 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.