Borderlands 4 sets new franchise record on Steam with 200K players on launch day

Borderlands 4 has set a new launch record on PC, where it achieved over 200K players just a few hours after release...yet the game is currently at a Mixed rating on Steam due to technical issues.

Gearbox and Take-Two appear to have a bonafide hit on their hands with the latest Borderlands game. Data from SteamDB shows that Borderlands 4 managed to hit an all-time franchise record for peak players on the platform; the sequel hit a peak of 201,273 players just hours ago.

While the sales numbers might be doing well, the game is currently at Mixed reviews due to Borderlands 4's alleged optimization issues. Users are reporting problems with the game ranging from the usual crashes and bugs to FPS drops and stuttering cutscenes.

The latest Borderlands has been in the PlayStation Store's top 10 best-selling games over the past week, and it currently sits at #1 on Steam after having similar performance on the storefront over the same period.

Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford is highly confident in the sequel, saying that the game should take the total Borderlands franchise past 100 million sales at launch. A quick bit of math shows that Borderlands 4 could be expected to sell as many as 6 million copies upon release, with a high percentage of sales from console platforms.

"A lot of people predicted that Borderlands wasn't going to work. Now here we are with [Borderlands having become a] franchise. We will break 100 million units with this launch, easy," Pitchford said.

Borderlands 4 will get renewed sales with the Switch 2 release in October.