Borderlands 4 release date confirmed for September 23, 2025

2K and Gearbox have confirmed that Borderlands 4 is set to launch on September 23, 2025, for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Check out the new trailer!

TL;DR: Borderlands 4, launching September 23, 2025, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, is described as the most ambitious title in the series. It introduces swimming, a grapple hook, and new movement abilities. Set on the planet Kairos, players face the oppressive Timekeeper. 2K's Grand Theft Auto 6 is also expected in late 2025.

Borderlands 4, the next entry in the long-running looter scooter co-op action FPS series, is set to launch on September 23, 2025, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (via Steam and the Epic Games Store). 2K and Gearbox Software made the announcement earlier today during Sony's latest State of Play PlayStation event.

Gearbox describes the game as the "most ambitious Borderlands title to date," the trailer highlights its fast-paced action, expanded traversal, and weapons. Plus, it confirms that you'll be able to swim for the first time in the franchise. You'll no longer instantly wipe when touching the water, meaning Borderlands 4's Vault Hunters have learned how to swim.

The trailer also showcases the new grapple hook. This "fixed-point grapple" system will allow for faster movement and more aerial abilities alongside new double-jump and glide abilities. 2K notes that the Borderlands franchise has sold over 87 million copies, making it one of the publisher's most popular franchises.

Borderlands 4 is set on the "dangerous new planet Kairos," and the new big bad will be the oppressive Timekeeper "oppressive Timekeeper, "a ruthless dictator who dominates the masses from on high." Although it looks a lot like previous Borderlands titles, hopefully, the new setting, abilities, and Vault Hunters will make it feel like a new game instead of more of the same.

Another 2K franchise - Grand Theft Auto - is also on track to return in 2025, with Grand Theft Auto 6 slated for a Fall 2025 release. The Fall months are September, October, and November. With Borderlands 4 launching September 23, this probably means that GTA 6 will be a late October or November release, as 2K wouldn't release two significant games in a couple of weeks.

