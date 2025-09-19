MediaTek, the smartphone chip giant, is already developing WiFi 8 wireless networking tech

MediaTek is reportedly developing next-gen WiFi 8 wireless technology, with the WiFi 8 industry standard not expected to be finalized until 2028.

TL;DR: MediaTek is advancing next-gen WiFi 8 technology, focusing on new standards that enhance speed, bandwidth, and stability for AI, AR/VR/XR applications. WiFi 8 products are expected to enter certification and market launch by late 2027, marking a significant evolution in wireless connectivity and device performance.

MediaTek is working on next-gen WiFi 8 wireless technology, with research and development (R&D) work on the new Wi-Fi 8 standard, preparing to release new WiFi 8-ready products in the future.

In a new report from Taiwanese media outlet Ctee picked up by @DanNystedt on X, we're hearing that the release of the WiFi 8 white paper is key to leading the advancement of wireless connectivity, with MediaTek diving directly into the next-gen WiFi 8 standard, and more.

With network communication industry insiders believing that the penetration rate of WiFi 7 will hit 30% to 40% in 2026, we'll continue to hear more and more about the next-gen WiFi 8 standard, with its new speeds, features, and bandwidth, which speed up the development of AI, AR/VR/XR applications, and more.

We should expect to see the products and devices with WiFi 8 support to enter certification and market launches as early as the end of 2027, with WiFi 8 not only to offer significant differences from its PA (power amplifier) structure, but more improvements in software and packet transmission accuracy and stability. MediaTek will be conducting product development focused on this new technology.

MediaTek was also one of the first companies in the world to adopt WiFi 7 technology, with the company actively participating in the actual development of Wi-Fi standards, optimizing product certification processes, and boosting the technology's impact on consumer electronics, broadband networking, enterprise, automotive technologies, and so much more across the planet.

We should see WiFi 8 products hit the market in late 2027, but I'm sure it's going to be a big deal at CES 2028.