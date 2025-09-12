NVIDIA GeForce Now RTX 5080 plan stumbles on launch - it's now fixed, but reports of lag remain

The upgraded RTX 5080 tier caused issues with games (or the app) failing to launch, and while NVIDIA's resolved that, reports of stutter and lag persist.

TL;DR: NVIDIA launched GeForce Now's upgraded RTX 5080 tier yesterday, but faced initial issues with games failing to launch, and even the app itself crashing. This was due to high demand and those problems have now been resolved, but some reports of ongoing stutter and lag are still floating around.

NVIDIA's GeForce Now kicked off its RTX 5080 tier yesterday - the upgraded 'Ultimate' subscription - but it didn't get off to a smooth start.

There was a rush of gamers hitting the streaming service upon the launch of the RTX 5080 plan, presumably checking out exactly how well it performs - and that led to games failing to launch on GeForce Now. Or, in some cases, the GeForce Now app wouldn't even start.

NVIDIA said it would investigate these problems (as VideoCardz reports), then later on yesterday, announced that:

"We are actively working on the current issue. Customers continue to see issues when loading content and launching games."

Late in the day came a further update noting that the issue was mitigated, so all should be good now. Although NVIDIA did say that it was "continuing to monitor for any further issues" around eight hours ago (at the time of writing).

And indeed there has been some venting around other issues post-RTX 5080 upgrade on the GeForce Now subreddit. Complaints about long queues to get into a session persist, and there are reports of nasty stutter or lag in gaming sessions after the Blackwell upgrade (see the above post from Reddit, and there's another complaint here).

Hopefully NVIDIA can swiftly iron out these performance-related wrinkles, but it seems that GeForce Now's revamped high-end tier has been causing some difficulties all-round.

The RTX 5080 membership brings in 5K resolution, alongside streaming at 360 FPS in 1080p, as well as support for DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation.