GeForce Game Ready 591.59 WHQL driver is here

NVIDIA has just released what will likely be the final GeForce Game Ready driver of 2025, focused on fixing several issues and bugs. GeForce Game Ready 591.59 WHQL is available to download from GeForce or via the NVIDIA App.
Although the patch notes don't mention any specific new game support with this new driver release, NVIDIA does say that the new GeForce Game Ready driver "optimizes your experience in the latest titles featuring DLSS 4 and NVIDIA Reflex and ensures the best possible experience in your wider library of games and apps.
And with that, NVIDIA confirms that there are four new games with DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation support: ARK: Lost Colony, Ashes of Creation, SPLITGATE: Arena Reloaded, and Yakuza Kiwami 2. And with that, let's take a look at the full release notes, which include fixes for games like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Dying Light: The Beast (which now has ray-tracing), and Enshrouded.
Game Ready
This new Game Ready Driver provides the best gaming experience for the latest new games and updates and resolves key issues which were found in the previous release.
Fixed Gaming Bugs
- Enshrouded: Game stability issues on GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs (5664067)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla: HDR toggle not functional when Smooth Motion is enabled (5469746)
- Dying Light: The Beast: Game stability issues after updating to 591.44 driver (5720536)
Fixed General Bugs
- Display color seems faded after switching to non-native resolution (5548662)
- Using RTX HDR on select televisions causes games to blackscreen (5720286)
Known Issues
- Unable to deselect "Show Notification Tray Icon" from NVIDIA Control Panel (5622213)