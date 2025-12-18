GeForce Game Ready 591.59 WHQL driver is here

GeForce Game Ready 591.59 WHQL optimized performance for the latest DLSS 4 enhanced games while also fixing a number of game-related and other issues.

TL;DR: NVIDIA's GeForce Game Ready 591.59 WHQL driver, likely the final release of 2025, enhances gaming performance with DLSS 4 and NVIDIA Reflex support. It fixes stability and HDR issues in titles like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Dying Light: The Beast, and Enshrouded, ensuring optimized gameplay across GeForce RTX GPUs.

NVIDIA has just released what will likely be the final GeForce Game Ready driver of 2025, focused on fixing several issues and bugs. GeForce Game Ready 591.59 WHQL is available to download from GeForce or via the NVIDIA App.

Although the patch notes don't mention any specific new game support with this new driver release, NVIDIA does say that the new GeForce Game Ready driver "optimizes your experience in the latest titles featuring DLSS 4 and NVIDIA Reflex and ensures the best possible experience in your wider library of games and apps.

And with that, NVIDIA confirms that there are four new games with DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation support: ARK: Lost Colony, Ashes of Creation, SPLITGATE: Arena Reloaded, and Yakuza Kiwami 2. And with that, let's take a look at the full release notes, which include fixes for games like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Dying Light: The Beast (which now has ray-tracing), and Enshrouded.