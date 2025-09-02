Apple's foldable iPhone: no under-display fingerprint sensor, but side-mounted Touch ID sensor

TL;DR: Apple's upcoming foldable iPhone will feature a side-mounted Touch ID button instead of an under-display fingerprint sensor, aligning with Samsung's foldable design to reduce complexity and cost. Luxshare ICT is expected to supply the Touch ID module, supporting Apple's shift in biometric authentication for foldable devices.

Apple will reportedly not be using an under-display fingerprint sensor for its new foldable iPhone, and in its place the foldable iPhone will use a side-mounted Touch ID button.

In a new post by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has posted on X explaining: "Six months ago, I predicted the foldable iPhone would use side-button Touch ID. There are now market rumors that it will adopt an under-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, but I think that's unlikely. It's expected that Luxshare ICT will supply the side-button Touch ID module for the foldable iPhone".

This makes sense given that Apple's upcoming foldable iPhone will be exactly like Samsung's successful and multiple generations of foldable Galaxy smartphones -- the most recent being the Galaxy Z Fold 7 -- where the book-style foldable has not one, but two displays. This means that Apple would need under-display fingerprint sensors on both the outer display, and another under-display fingerprint sensor when the foldable iPhone is unfolded.

This adds complexity and cost for Apple, both of which the company doesn't want, so we should see a side-mounted Touch ID sensor instead. Apple has slowly been adding Touch ID sensors on its existing products for a while now, including the iPad Air, but the foldable iPhone will be going down a different route it seems (and it makes sense).