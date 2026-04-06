Lenovo Legion Go 2 handheld prices soar by up to $650 due to the memory crisis

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TL;DR: Rising hardware costs are affecting the PC gaming market, with Lenovo increasing the Legion Go 2 handheld's price by up to $650 within six months of launch. The top model now costs $1,999.99, while lower-tier versions also saw significant price increases, in contrast to stable prices for competing devices like the ROG Xbox Ally X.

It's no secret that the memory and storage crisis and rising hardware prices are directly affecting the PC gaming hardware market. From Valve delaying the launch of its new Steam Machine and Steam Frame devices, through to smaller boutique gaming hardware brand Ayaneo recently announcing that it was no longer taking orders for its next-gen flagship 'Strix Halo' gaming handheld.

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And now, via The Verge, it looks like Lenovo is significantly raising the prices for its flagship Legion Go 2 gaming handhelds. According to the Best Buy listing for the top AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme model with 32GB of LPDDR5X memory and 1TB of internal storage, it now costs $1,999.99 USD, a massive $650 price increase from its original $1,349 price point.

Even the lower-tier AMD Ryzen Z2 non-Extreme model with 16GB of LPDDR5X memory and 1TB of internal storage now costs $1,499.99 USD at Best Buy, a $400 price increase over its original $1,099 price point. Interestingly, the flagship Ryzen Z2 Extreme-powered ROG Xbox Ally X gaming handheld still costs $999.99, with an ASUS representative telling The Verge there's "no price increase on the horizon" for it.

Still, with the recent PlayStation 5 price increases and multiple rounds of Xbox Series console price increases, it's not looking good for the console and all-in-one PC gaming handheld market. And when it comes to the latter, this massive $650 price increase for the top Lenovo Legion Go 2 SKU arrives within six months of its October 2025 launch.

And with Lenovo planning to release a Legion Go 2 model with SteamOS in June, it'll be interesting to see whether it arrives at its planned $1,199 USD price, gets a price increase to $1,499 on par with the Windows version, or is delayed or even canceled due to the memory crisis.