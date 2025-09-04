Chinese companies prepared to pay $24,000 for NVIDIA's next-gen China-specific B30A AI GPU

NVIDIA's upcoming Blackwell B30A AI GPU is expected to cost $24,000 per GPU, but Chinese companies like Alibaba + ByteDance are happy to pay $24K per GPU.

TL;DR: Chinese tech giants like Alibaba and ByteDance are eager to secure NVIDIA's China-specific B30A AI GPUs, priced at $24,000 each, due to superior software integration and performance. Despite US export restrictions and government mandates favoring domestic chips, NVIDIA's AI GPUs remain highly preferred across China's AI industry.

In a new report from Reuters, the outlet reports that its sources said Chinese tech companies like Alibaba and TikTok parent company ByteDance are eager to have their H20 AI GPU orders processed, and are willing to pay $24,000 for NVIDIA's next-gen China-specific B30A AI GPU.

Chinese AI developers in all sizes with small and medium-sized businesses continue to prefer NVIDIA AI GPU offerings as they provide better software integration and performance in chip clusters, even in the midst of the Chinese government aggressively pushing local companies to rely on domestic AI chips, going as far as mandating government clusters to feature at least 50% domestic AI chips.

The US government has been putting further restrictions on AI chips made by NVIDIA and AMD from entering China, but NVIDIA AI hardware is widely preferred. Reuters reports from four different sources that not only are China's big tech companies like Alibaba and ByteDance continuing to prefer NVIDIA AI GPUs, they're also keeping a close eye on the license approval status of H20 AI GPUs.

NVIDIA's upcoming China-specific B30 AI GPU is compliant with US regulations, with the new B30A being faster than the H20, but much slower than higher-end AI GPU offerings like the B200 and upcoming B300 "Blackwell Ultra" AI GPU. B30A has a single-chip design compared to dual chiplet-based designs like the B200 and B300.