AMD confirms FSR Redstone is still on track for 2025, full presentation coming soon

With FSR 4's AI-powered Super Resolution delivering a massive improvement to image quality when paired with a Radeon RX 9000 Series GPU and a compatible game, AMD is looking to close the feature gap between FSR and NVIDIA's DLSS 4 with its upcoming FSR Redstone update. Designed for ray-tracing and path-tracing, it will leverage the AI hardware in the company's RDNA 4 lineup to deliver its take on key technologies currently exclusive to GeForce RTX graphics cards.
Announced earlier this year at Computex 2025, FSR Redstone is still on track for its second-half 2025 debut, with a dedicated presentation on the update expected soon. This news is reported by German outlet ComputerBase, which requested an update from the company during a roundtable interview at IFA 2025.
Although full details on FSR Redstone are still on the way, it's good to hear that it's still on track for a full release. This means it will probably launch with in-game support in one or more PC games with path tracing support, such as Alan Wake 2, Cyberpunk 2077, DOOM: The Dark Ages, and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.
For those that need a refresher, FSR Redstone is the combination of four separate technologies.
- Neural Radiance Caching, which utilizes AI to calculate complex ray-tracing lighting effects, enhances the detail and quality of RT effects such as shadows and ambient occlusion.
- Ray Regeneration, which is AMD's version of DLSS Ray Tracing, is an AI-powered denoiser that dramatically improves the detail of RT effects, such as reflections.
- AI Super Resolution, which is AMD's new RDNA 4-exclusive FSR 4 that switches FSR upscaling to an AI-powered approach.
- AI Frame Generation, an upgraded and AI-powered version of FSR Frame Generation, is required to improve performance in demanding path tracing titles.
Although you can already play path-traced titles on a Radeon GPU, as path-tracing modes are designed for AI technologies like DLSS 4's impressive suite of features, FSR Redstone will not only improve the image quality of path tracing on a Radeon RX 9000 Series GPU, but also performance, motion clarity, and responsiveness.