AMD confirms FSR Redstone is still on track for 2025, full presentation coming soon

Announced earlier this year, AMD has confirmed that its FSR Redstone technology for path-tracing is still on track for a 2025 release.

TL;DR: AMD's upcoming FSR Redstone update, launching in late 2025, leverages AI-powered Super Resolution and advanced ray-tracing technologies on RDNA 4 GPUs to enhance image quality, performance, and motion clarity in path-traced games. It aims to rival NVIDIA's DLSS 4 by delivering real-time path tracing and AI frame generation.

With FSR 4's AI-powered Super Resolution delivering a massive improvement to image quality when paired with a Radeon RX 9000 Series GPU and a compatible game, AMD is looking to close the feature gap between FSR and NVIDIA's DLSS 4 with its upcoming FSR Redstone update. Designed for ray-tracing and path-tracing, it will leverage the AI hardware in the company's RDNA 4 lineup to deliver its take on key technologies currently exclusive to GeForce RTX graphics cards.

FSR Redstone is AMD's answer to DLSS 4 and will enable real-time path tracing on RDNA 4 GPUs, image credit: AMD.

Announced earlier this year at Computex 2025, FSR Redstone is still on track for its second-half 2025 debut, with a dedicated presentation on the update expected soon. This news is reported by German outlet ComputerBase, which requested an update from the company during a roundtable interview at IFA 2025.

Although full details on FSR Redstone are still on the way, it's good to hear that it's still on track for a full release. This means it will probably launch with in-game support in one or more PC games with path tracing support, such as Alan Wake 2, Cyberpunk 2077, DOOM: The Dark Ages, and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

For those that need a refresher, FSR Redstone is the combination of four separate technologies.

Neural Radiance Caching , which utilizes AI to calculate complex ray-tracing lighting effects, enhances the detail and quality of RT effects such as shadows and ambient occlusion.

, which utilizes AI to calculate complex ray-tracing lighting effects, enhances the detail and quality of RT effects such as shadows and ambient occlusion. Ray Regeneration , which is AMD's version of DLSS Ray Tracing, is an AI-powered denoiser that dramatically improves the detail of RT effects, such as reflections.

, which is AMD's version of DLSS Ray Tracing, is an AI-powered denoiser that dramatically improves the detail of RT effects, such as reflections. AI Super Resolution , which is AMD's new RDNA 4-exclusive FSR 4 that switches FSR upscaling to an AI-powered approach.

, which is AMD's new RDNA 4-exclusive FSR 4 that switches FSR upscaling to an AI-powered approach. AI Frame Generation, an upgraded and AI-powered version of FSR Frame Generation, is required to improve performance in demanding path tracing titles.

Although you can already play path-traced titles on a Radeon GPU, as path-tracing modes are designed for AI technologies like DLSS 4's impressive suite of features, FSR Redstone will not only improve the image quality of path tracing on a Radeon RX 9000 Series GPU, but also performance, motion clarity, and responsiveness.