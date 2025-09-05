GIGABYTE's new AI TOP CXL card: add up to 512GB memory to TRX50 and W790 AI TOP motherboards

GIGABYTE has just revealed its new AI TOP CXL R5X4 memory expansion card, letting AI TOP motherboard owners add another 512GB of RAM to their system. Check it out:
The new GIGABYTE AI TOP CXL R5X4 won't work on every motherboard, instead it will only work on two motherboards: the TRX 50 AI TOP and W790 AI TOP, with GIGABYTE reminding users that they should contact the company before making the purchase to make sure.
The AI TOP CXL R5X4 uses the regular PCIe 5.0 x16 interface, supporting CXL 2.0/1.1 operation, with four DDR5 DIMM slots for registered ECC memory modules, for a total of up to 512GB (128GB x 4 sticks). GIGABYTE's new AI TOP CXL R5X4 measures 12.0 x 25.4cm and features a 16-layer HDI PCB.
GIGABYTE has added a built-in cooler with a fan and full-metal heatsinks in order to keep temperatures low during heavy workloads. GIGABYTE's new AI TOP CXL R5X4 joins the growing AI TOP family of products, combining hardware and software for local AI model training, with the company saying its new offering can handle models with up to 236 billion parameters, including features like memory offloading between DRAM and SSD, as well as a streamlined setup through GIGABYTE's in-house AI TOP software.
We don't know when this will be released, or for what price, but I'm sure that's not too far away.
GIGABYTE AI TOP CXL R5X4 expansion card features:
- Expand Memory Pool
- 16-Layers HDI PCB
- Equipped with an AIO Fan
- DDR5 RDIMM Support
- Support PCIe 5.0
- Lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO)