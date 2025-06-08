GIGABYTE's new AI TOP 500 TRX50 desktop PC: Threadripper PRO 7965WX, RTX 5090, up to 768GB RAM

GIGABYTE launches its new AI TOP 500 TRX50 desktop PC: up to AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7965WX, GeForce RTX 5090, and a huge 768GB of DDR5 memory.

GIGABYTE has just introduced its new AI TOP 500 TRX50 desktop AI powerhouse PC, packing up to an AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7965WX processor, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card, and 768GB of DDR5 memory... all ready for AI workloads, and everything in between.

At the heart of the new GIGABYTE AI TOP 500 system is the AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO series processors, offering up to 24 cores and 48 threads of CPU power, paired with a TRX50 AI TOP motherboard. The AI TOP 500 TRX50 desktop PC supports up to 768GB of ultra-fast DDR5 RDIMM memory, with storage assisted by AI-ready SSDs including a 1TB AI TOP 100E cache drive with up to 150x TBW (total bytes written) compared to consumer-level SSDs, meaning the AI TOP 500 system is ready for high durability under constant read/write workloads.

GIGABYTE keeps the AI TOP 500 TRX50 system with its Ryzen Threadripper PRO processor nice and cool with its in-house AORUS WATERFORCE X II 360 AIO liquid cooler, all housed inside the striking AI TOP chassis (E-ATX case measuring 594 x 336 x 584 mm (H x W x D) and powered by a monster 1600W 80 PLUS Platinum-certified that sees clean and stable energy flowing to multiple GPU configurations, and extended system uptime says GIGABYTE.

It wouldn't be a new AI TOP desktop PC without GIGABYTE's signature AI TOP utility, a unified software suite that streamlines the entire AI development process. This provides users with models through RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation), which can build and manage custom datasets, fine-tune LLMs (large language models) and LLMs of up to 405 billion parameters, and monitor system performance through a real-time dashboard.

GIGABYTE's new AI TOP 500 TRX50 desktop PC features support for multi-node clustering through Thunderbolt 5 and dual 10GbE LAN ports, which allow users to scale computing resources as required. The company also packs on next-gen Wi-Fi 7 for ultra-low-latency wireless connectivity, with reinforced hardware components, GIGABYTE says its new AI TOP 500 TRX50 system ensures "stable, long-term operation under demanding conditions".