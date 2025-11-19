Noctua announces all-black chromax versions of its NH-D15 G2 CPU cooler and NF-A14x25 G2 fans

Noctua has announced new all-black 'chromax' versions of its award-winning lineup of NH-D15 G2 CPU coolers and NF-A14x25 G2 fans for that stealthier look.

Noctua is widely known as a luxury brand for creating stylish, powerful, and silent fans and coolers that have won awards, received accolades, and are generally viewed as the sort of boutique brand commonly associated with sports cars or fashion. As strange as that may sound for a company that creates fans for PC cases, one of Noctua's hallmarks is its unique brown-and-tan colorway across its lineup.

It's both an unusual choice and something that helps Noctua products immediately stand out, which is why the company's latest announcement is more of a stealth release as it presents two products in its new G2 lineup in an all-black "chromax" colorway.

This includes the NH-D15 G2 CPU air cooler and the company's NF-A14x25 G2 140mm (and round-frame NF-A14x25r G2) fans, designed for those who "prefer a stealthy, unobtrusive look." The only real difference here is the colorway, as you're still getting the same premium build quality and technical features of the line-up. Plus, the high prices, with the NH-D15 G2 chromax.black CPU cooler set to sell for around $189.90 USD (or 159.90 EUR), depending on US trade conditions.

The NH-D15 G2 chromax.black CPU cooler includes a refined, improved eight-heatpipe heatsink, a secure multi-socket mounting system, high-performance in-house thermal compounds, and impressively silent NF-A14x25r G2 PWM fans.

As for the NF-A14x25 G2 PWM fans, they feature a tight tip clearance of only 0.7mm, a revamped fan-blade design, and a bunch of new technology designed to increase airflow and performance while lowering the noise output - like the "Centrifugal Turbulator hub" and "novel Progressive Bend impeller design." The NF-A14x25 G2 and circular NF-A14x25r G2 PWM fans are in new chromax.black are both priced at $44.90 USD (or 39.90 EUR).