Shift Up made $19.5 million from Stellar Blade's launch on PS5

Popular action-adventure game Stellar Blade has generated roughly $19.5 million in revenue for developer Shift Up, but it has apparently sold more than 1 million copies on the PlayStation 5.

New earnings reports from Korean games company Shift Up give a clear look at the impact of Stellar Blade's sales. According to publicly-released data, Shift Up made 65.2 million Korean won (KRW), which amounts to roughly $48 million, in Q2'24, which coincides with the April - June 2024 period in which Stellar Blade had launched.

The company enjoyed an impressive operating profit margin of nearly 69% with 45.1 million KRW ($33.1 million) earned during the quarter. According to the results, Stellar Blade made about $19.5 million in royalties, which is an interesting figure.

It was previously revealed that Stellar Blade sold an estimated 1 million+ copies, and at ~$70 per copy sold, the game could have made upwards of $70 million. We don't know the exact ratio for royalties--e.g. the contract that Shift Up signed with Sony--and it's likely that future royalties will be spread out across multiple quarterly payments.

Shift Up's other game, the mobile/PC third-person shooter Goddess of Victory: Nikke, made nearly 60% of quarterly revenues.

The Korean developer has revealed plans to bring Stellar Blade to PC, where the company expects higher sales on platforms like Steam and potentially the Epic Games Store.

"To continue the excitement of the Stellar Blade IP, we are preparing for its release on PC in the near future, and we expect better results on PC than on consoles," Shift Up said in its Q2 report.