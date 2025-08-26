New Helldivers 2 Into the Unjust update brings a new level of challenge with Hive World caves

Helldivers 2 expands with a major new update that takes players into the horrors of the Hive Worlds with claustrophobic cave networks.

TL;DR: Helldivers 2's Into the Unjust update introduces a challenging cave system on Terminid Hive Worlds, disabling super destroyer support and forcing strategic play in claustrophobic, dark environments. New missions, enemies like the acid-breathing Dragonroach, and the Dust Devils Warbond with an incendiary assault rifle enhance gameplay.

Helldivers 2's new Into the Unjust update brings a new level of challenge to the game with a gigantic, claustrophobic cave system that cuts players off from their super destroyers.

6

VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

Arrowhead is leaning into the horror with the new Helldivers 2 update, taking players into the freakish Terminid Hive Worlds. The update offers a unique new challenge to the game via its massive network of caves and tunnels that are interspersed across the planets.

While in the caves, players can't call down weapons from super destroyers, and they'll face unpredictable survival scenarios that can range from swarms of enemies in cyclopean cave chambers to high-tension cat-and-mouse moments in almost complete subterranean darkness.

"We wanted to really turn the game on its head and see what happened when we put four helldivers underground,"said level designer Chris Brettman.

"You have to really plan before you go in because there's really no help from your super destroyer once you're in the cave. You'll have to look for areas that have no roof to call down ammo."

If that wasn't enough, the surface is also a hellscape with enemies that charge at you underground, Tremors-style, and a fearsome bug dragon called the Dragonroach that blasts acid instead of fire.

6

"Now Helldivers will, for the first time, take the battle to our enemies' home to deal with the bug threat once and for all and establish themselves as the rightful masters of the galaxy."

Bug Hive Worlds have been completely terraformed by the Terminids Huge, enormous cave networks spread Cave systems are claustrophobic

Super destroyers can't bring down assets in caves, and players have to seek open zones

Caves can be very dark, one player may have to be a designated light source

Two new missions: infiltrate and destroy the spore hive lung, and defend a mobile oil rig

New enemies straight out Tremors, charge towards players while underground

New Dragonroach enemy with acidic firebreath, can be felled by shooting off wings

New Dust Devils Warbond

Helldivers 2 Into the Unjust will release on September 2 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

A new Dust Devils Warbond will also release, and it includes the first-ever assault rifle with incendiary rounds.