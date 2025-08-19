Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is 200GB+ confirms live pre-order listings on Xbox and PlayStation

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is only minutes away from being officially unveiled at Gamescom 2025, and ahead of what will be a highly anticipated gameplay showcase, pre-orders for the title on both PlayStation and Xbox have gone live.
The pre-order pages being made available to the public confirmed the previous leaks leading up to the Gamescom 2025 unveiling, which suggested Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 was going to receive two editions: a Standard and Vault Edition. With those leaks were the prices, and surprising absolutely nobody, Black Ops 7 is priced as a premium title, meaning it features that $70 price tag. As for the Vault Edition, Activision has slapped a $100 price tag on that.
Below I have listed in full what comes with the Vault Edition compared to the Standard Edition, but in short, the Vault Edition will come with BlackCell (1 Season), the Battle Pass, 20 Tier Skips, 1,100CP, Operator Collection, Operator Skins, Mastercraft Weapons, and more. The Standard Edition is just the game. Notably, pre-ordering any edition of Black Ops 7, or subscribing to Game Pass grants access to the Open Beta, which is scheduled to begin on October 2. Open Beta access will be open to the public on October 5.
The Xbox page listing confirms that Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will be 202.97GB in size, and will be released on the 14/11/2025.
Xbox Store listing here. PlayStation Store listing here. At the time of writing, there isn't a Steam Store listing.
The Vault Edition Includes:
- Cross-Gen Bundle of Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7
-- Includes PS5® and PS4™ versions of the game
- BlackCell (1 Season)***
-- Includes: Battle Pass, 20 Tier Skips, 1,100 CP and more
- Operator Collection
-- 4 Operator Skins: Harper, Karma, T.E.D.D. and Reaper EWR-3
- Mastercraft Collection
-- 5 Mastercraft Weapons
- Ultra GobbleGum Pack for Zombies
-- 8 GobbleGums of Ultra rarity for Black Ops 7
- Permanent Unlock Token for Black Ops 7 (available at launch)
The Standard Edition Includes
- Cross-Gen Bundle of Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7
-- Includes PS5® and PS4™ versions of the game