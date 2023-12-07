Hideo Kojima's new Xbox game OD announced: 'It's a game, but it's also a movie'

Hideo Kojima's new Xbox game OD will leverage cloud tech to deliver an immersive movie-game experience the blurs the two mediums, Jordan Peele involved.

Hideo Kojima has formally announced his new Xbox game at The Game Awards 2023.

Hideo Kojima made quite an appearance Keighley's TGA23 showcase. The auteur showed up with Nine Inch Nails' "Came Back Haunted" blaring, walking through a creepy otherworldly doorway that's right out of his new Xbox game.

Kojima's upcoming title is called OD, and he's working alongside horror maven Jordan Peele (Get Out, Us, NOPE) to add a new level of immersivity to the game. OD will star Sophia Lillis, Hunter Schafer and a very terrified Udo Kier, and is described as a movie-game hybrid.

"I always like to challenge new things, new groundbreaking things. This one, with the help of Xbox Game Studios and using their cloud gaming technology, it's really to make immersive, and to make something that no one has ever seen before," Kojima said on stage.

"It is a game, at the same time a movie, and the same time a new form of media."

Jordan Peele joined the stage and had this to say about Kojima:

"This man is an icon. From the first moment I played MGS2, I knew I was experiencing the work of an artist whose craft just hits different. And he's been an inspiration to me, and the opportunity to collaborate with him, is truly incredible. I'm always trying to maximize immersion in my films. Hideo is the master of this, and he does it on a whole other level. What he's cooking up here is completely immersive, utterly terrifying, and I'm absolutely honored to be collaborating with the GOAT. Let's go! "I have to stress that what this man is building here is unlike anything else."

Kojima also had some great words to say about Peele, and confirms he's working with other creators on OD, possibly his long-time friend Guillermo del Toro.

"Jordan is one of the geniuses. When I met him, we got along very well. We wanted to collaborate on something. This time...I grew up watching movies and then now I make them, Jordan grew up playing games and he's a movie-maker now. This collaboration will be really awesome.

"It's not just Jordan. I have other creative collaborative partners on board on this project. They are the legends, they are going to be amazing. I actually call them 'The Avengers.'"