Battlefield 6 confirmed day one patch by EA, big changes outlined in patch notes

A day-one patch for Battlefield 6 has been confirmed for release, as numerous changes have been made to the game since the Open Beta.

EA has confirmed there will be a day-one patch for Battlefield 6 when it launches on October 10, with developer Battlefield Labs writing in a new Community Update that Battlefield 6 is the most tested and iterated Battlefield game in the history of the franchise, and since the open beta, some changes have been made.

The Community Update reveals that with more than 30 Battlefield Labs sessions successfully completed, and a total of 92,351,578 hours played during the Open Beta for the title, vital data has been gathered that has made Battlefield 6 the most tested and iterated Battlefield game in the history of the franchise, and at the heart of the title, remains the players. The Community Update explains all of the changes that will be made to the game within the update, such as the inclusion of playlists for different game modes.

Other changes include movement "feeling more responsive" as changes have been made to "pacing," along with issues fixed in order to keep gameplay smooth. Gunplay has been altered as well, with the developers writing that recoil has been rebalanced on automatic weapons to make long-range gunplay more characteristic, and to reward tap firing and burst control. Other changes include audio being cleaned up so pings are easier to hear, weapons and vehicles sound sharper, and improvements have been made to the netcode, which has reduced desync and made time-to-death feel fairer.

