Team Cherry reveals why Hollow Knight Silksong took so long to make, tease DLC or new game

Silksong has been in development for 6 years...why did it take so long? A new report from Bloomberg's Jason Schreier reveals an interesting look at how Team Cherry makes their games.

Hollow Knight Silksong hasn't been in development hell for the past few years--a stark contrast to the AAA industry. Instead, the developers at Team Cherry just took their time and had fun along the way, not rushing the process and making sure the creativity wasn't disrupted by too much stress. It also helps that Team Cherry didn't have to worry about deadlines, overstepping budgets, and hiring/integrating whole teams.

"It was never stuck or anything. It was always progressing. It's just the case that we're a small team, and games take a lot of time. There wasn't any big controversial moment behind it," Team Cherry co-founder Ari Gibson tells Bloomberg.

"We've been having fun. This whole thing is just a vehicle for our creativity anyway. It's nice to make fun things."

Today, the developers announced Silksong would be launching on September 4, which is in just 2 weeks. The announcement trailer has garnered 2.2 million views so far with over 373K likes.

It's also been revealed that Hollow Knight has sold nearly 15 million copies to date, making it an incredibly successful indie game (for reference, that's more than the modern Deus Ex duology has sold). Hollow Knight's success helped fund Silksong's long development.

For the future, Gibson says that the team has a plan for more Hollow Knight content, whether it be a Silksong DLC, or something more:

"The most interesting thing now is what can we add to it next. We got a plan. Admittedly, some of the plans for that stuff are kind of ambitious as well, but hopefully we can achieve some of it."

Hollow Knight Silksong releases September 4, 2025 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and via Game Pass.

