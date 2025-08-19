Team Cherry showcases Hollow Knight: Silksong gameplay, launch in 2025

Gamescom 2025 is officially underway and at the Opening Night Live event host Geoff Keighley confirmed that Team Cherry will be releasing Hollow Knight: Silksong in 2025.
Team Cherry was the first developers to be mentioned during the Opening Night Live event at Gamescom 2025, with host Geoff Keighley saying that Hollow Knight: Silksong is, "100% launching this year." Hollow Knight: Silksong is Steam's most wishlisted game, and during the Gamescom 2025 announcement there was some brief gameplay shown of the title, marking the latest look at Silksong since it was showcased in 2022.
Geoff Keighley goes on to say that a demo of Silksong will be playable at Gamecom, specifically the Xbox and Nintendo booths. Furthermore, the host teased that Team Cherry will be announcing some news on their YouTube channel on Thursday. Team Cherry has since taken to its official X account to announce "The countdown is on!" and provided a link to its YouTube channel.
If you are interested in checking out more Hollow Knight: Silksong information, or wanted to wish list the game for yourself, check out the Steam listing for it here.
