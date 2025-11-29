Team Cherry might abandon Hollow Knight 3 for a brand new game

Team Cherry has revealed that the next game they will be working on may not be Hollow Knight 3, but something else outside of the Metroidvania genre.

TL;DR: Team Cherry, creators of Hollow Knight and Silksong, plan to explore new game genres beyond Metroidvania after completing Silksong's DLC. Prioritizing shorter development cycles, they aim to diversify their portfolio while maintaining signature elements like expansive worlds, unique characters, and epic boss battles.

Team Cherry, the developers of the esteemed Hollow Knight franchise, may abandon the third game to create something completely new, according to recent reports.

Team Cherry, a development studio that consists of three individuals from Adelaide, Australia, released Hollow Knight Silksong nearly three months ago, and the title was a massive success, topping the Steam charts and selling millions of copies. Now, Team Cherry co-founder Ari Gibson has sat down with Bloomberg's Jason Schreier to talk about what is on the horizon for Team Cherry. Gibson said the studio has "other games that we plan to make" after completing the DLC content for Hollow Knight Silksong.

Gibson said the big concern is how long it takes to make a game, with Silksong taking seven years to develop, and now the DLC content on top of the full release. "The only time concern really is - and we've talked about this before - death. It's not that far off if you spend seven years per project, and potentially add another two. So it'd be nice to do a few more games," said the Team Cherry co-founder

Additionally, Gibson explained that Team Cherry doesn't want to be known solely for making Hollow Knight games, and that they have other ideas for different types of games that even step outside the Metroidvania genre.

Although Gibson said that he wouldn't be annoyed at making another Silksong game, he thinks it would be "interesting for us to explore the same things we're interested in, but maybe in a slightly different genre, slightly different theme, and how that affects the stories we come up with."

The next project out of Team Cherry is far from locked in, and even when it is, Gibson says there will still be a through line between the new project and the Hollow Knight games in the form of big worlds full of weird characters and giant bosses.