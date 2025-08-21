Hollow Knight Silksong release date revealed, launches in just two weeks

Team Cherry reveals new acrobatic gameplay footage for Hollow Knight Silksong while confirming a September release date for the hugely anticipated sequel.
Silksong is coming sooner than you thought. Way sooner. It's not coming in 2026, or even in holiday 2025. Silksong will be released in two weeks, on September 5, 2025.
Team Cherry's platforming sequel has been one of the most anticipated games in recent memory, with fans clamoring for more info about the indie sensation. Hollow Knight, the first game in the series, is one of the most acclaimed and lauded independent games in recent memory.
Hollow Knight Silksong releases September 4, 2025 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and Steam. It'll also be available as part of Xbox Game Pass.
Check below for more info:
Captured and Taken to a Distant Land
Hornet, princess-protector of Hallownest, finds herself alone in a vast, unfamiliar world.
She must battle foes, seek out allies, and solve mysteries as she ascends on a deadly pilgrimage to the kingdom's peak.
Bound by her lineage and guided by echoes of her past, Hornet will adventure through mossy grottos, coral forests and shining citadels to unravel a deadly thread that threatens this strange new land.
Lethal Acrobatic Action
Hornet must master a whole new suite of powerful moves to survive. She'll unleash devastating attacks, learn incredible silken abilities, and craft deadly tools in order to overcome the kingdom's challenges.
Over 150 all-new foes stand between Hornet and the shining citadel crowning the kingdom. Beasts and hunters, assassins and kings, monsters and knights - Hornet must face them all with bravery and skill!
Beauty and Wonder in a Haunted World
The vast inter-connected world of Hollow Knight: Silksong is brought vividly to life in a traditional, hand-crafted, 2D style. Gilded cities, Lakes of fire, and misted moors are illustrated in exquisite detail and accompanied by a vibrant orchestral score.
In her search for the truth behind her capture, Hornet will befriend surprising strangers, discover shocking secrets and solve ancient mysteries in a kingdom full of wonders.