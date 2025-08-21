Hollow Knight Silksong release date revealed, launches in just two weeks

Team Cherry reveals the official release date of Hollow Knight Silksong, bringing hack-and-slash acrobatics to all consoles and platforms on September 4.

Team Cherry reveals new acrobatic gameplay footage for Hollow Knight Silksong while confirming a September release date for the hugely anticipated sequel.

Silksong is coming sooner than you thought. Way sooner. It's not coming in 2026, or even in holiday 2025. Silksong will be released in two weeks, on September 5, 2025.

Team Cherry's platforming sequel has been one of the most anticipated games in recent memory, with fans clamoring for more info about the indie sensation. Hollow Knight, the first game in the series, is one of the most acclaimed and lauded independent games in recent memory.

Hollow Knight Silksong releases September 4, 2025 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and Steam. It'll also be available as part of Xbox Game Pass.

