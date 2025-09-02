Hollow Knight: Silksong price confirmed by Team Cherry

TL;DR: Team Cherry has announced Hollow Knight: Silksong will launch on September 4, 2025, priced at $19.99. The highly anticipated sequel, the most wish-listed game on Steam, features an expansive world and complex quest system, reflecting seven years of development since the original Hollow Knight.

Team Cherry, the Adelaide, Australia-based developer of the esteemed indie franchise Hollow Knight has confirmed the launch price for Silksong, the most wish-listed game on Steam.

Hollow Knight: Silksong was confirmed to be releasing extremely soon at Gamescom 2025, and for those who don't know, it was the first game premiered at the event with host Geoff Keighley, saying it is the most wish-listed game on Steam and its release was right around the corner. Silksong will be launching on September 4, and now Team Cherry, the Adelaide, Australia-based developers have taken to social media platforms to reveal the price.

According to Team Cherry, Silksong will be priced at $19.99, with the release times being listed below. The unveiling of Silksong at Gamescom 2025 marked the first time Team Cherry showcased something to do with the game since 2022. In an interview with Bloomberg's Jason Schreier, Team Cherry was asked why it took seven years to release a Hollow Knight sequel, which the developers said:

"Even at that point we were recognizing that it was going to become another giant thing to rival the scale of Hollow Knight or probably exceed it. And then because of how we work, obviously the world ended up being just as big or bigger. And the quest system existed. And the multiple towns existed. Suddenly you end up six, seven years later," said Ari Gibson, Co-founder of Team Cherry

Release times:

7AM PT

10AM ET

4PM CEST

11PM JST