Hollow Knight Silksong is so popular that it's crashing eShop, Steam, Xbox, PlayStation Stores

Today's the day: After years of waiting, Silksong finally comes out today...but there's just one problem: You might not be able to download it.

Hollow Knight Silksong is so popular that demand for the game is crashing digital storefronts. Too many gamers are logging in at once and trying to download Silksong, and it's basically throwing all the major stores out of whack. Users have reported issues with Steam, the Nintendo eShop, the Xbox store, and the PlayStation Store--all on Silksong's launch day. Coincidence?

Silksong looks to be one of the most anticipated games in recent memory--well, outside of Grand Theft Auto 6--based on today's trends alone, and at the time of writing, I can't even find Silksong when searching for it on the Xbox console storefront (I was able to download by going to the Xbox app on my phone and searching for Silksong that way). Things are certainly disrupted right now and I have to wonder what the Big 3 are thinking right now about Silksong, especially Microsoft, who nabbed the game as a day one drop on Xbox Game Pass.

It's unclear when the situation will iron out and when gamers will be able to buy Silksong, let alone actually play it. Or any other game for that matter--The Steam client on PC is barely working and is incredibly laggy.

Silksong isn't the last project that Team Cherry is making--the three-man development team has teased new DLC or perhaps even a new game, but nothing's been announced so far. The studio's Kickstarter page did have a bonus unlock for a third playable character--perhaps the Silksong DLC, or the next Hollow Knight game, will be based around this protagonist.