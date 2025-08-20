Wave goodbye to budget B650 motherboards as AMD's rumored to have finally canned the chipset

If a new rumor is right - and it backs up previous speculation - AMD has stopped producing the B650 chipset, pushing mobo makers onto B850.

TL;DR: AMD is rumored to have ceased production of its B650 chipset, urging motherboard makers to transition to newer tech such as the B850 (which has full PCIe 5.0 support across the range - that spec can vary with B650 mobos). However, even if this is true, it will be some time before B650 motherboards disappear completely from the shelves.

AMD B650 (AM5) motherboards are on their way out, with the chipset no longer being produced according to fresh chatter from the grapevine.

B650 motherboard models from GIGABYTE (Image Credit: GIGABYTE)

This is from Channel Gate (in China), so add a fair sprinkle of seasoning, but to be fair, the move was expected - and indeed was rumored earlier this year.

Wccftech spotted the report which claims that AMD has told motherboard makers that it's no longer making B650 chipsets and that they should switch over to using newer tech (namely B850).

However, that doesn't mean B650 motherboards are about to dry up. As ever in these situations, chip production may have stopped - assuming this rumor is correct, of course - but there'll still be a fair amount of product being distributed (or waiting in warehouses).

All that will have to be used up before motherboard makers stop producing B650 boards, and then those will have to ship - and sell out in shops. The upshot is that B650 motherboards will likely be available for a while yet, although they're theoretically on borrowed time.

The report notes:

"AMD has officially ceased production and supply of the B650 chipset, and motherboard manufacturers are currently working through their inventory. While motherboard manufacturers' inventory clearance plans are expected to conclude before October, channel market inventory levels may be further delayed."

These mobos could be hanging around until the end of the year, then. However, you may be better served by buying an 800 series motherboard at this point anyway, as it offers full PCIe 5.0 support (which may not be the case with B650 boards - the spec varies).

Looking at pricing on Newegg currently (for new products, not refurbs or returns), there's only around a $15 saving to be made with the cheapest B650 mobo versus the B850, a difference of just over 10% - so not huge.

Still, every cent may count in a budget PC build, and it may not be that long before these B650 options disappear off the table.