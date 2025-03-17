All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Video Cards & GPUs

Rumor: AMD operates a two-tier system for RDNA 4 GPU allocation to graphics card makers

Apparently AMD's top-tier graphics card making partners include ASUS, PowerColor, Sapphire, and XFX - but not ASRock or GIGABYTE, it seems.

Rumor: AMD operates a two-tier system for RDNA 4 GPU allocation to graphics card makers
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech Reporter
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Rumors suggest AMD employs a two-tier system for chip supply to graphics card making partners, with ASUS, PowerColor, Sapphire, Vastarmor, and XFX as the top-tier (or 'core') brands. Acer, ASRock, GIGABYTE, and Yeston are reportedly second-tier partners, but take all this with a whole lot of seasoning.

AMD supposedly operates a two-tier system for supplying chips to its graphics card making partners, or that's the belief of the rumor mill.

Sapphire appears to be one of the biggest players for AMD right now (Image Credit: Sapphire)
2

Sapphire appears to be one of the biggest players for AMD right now (Image Credit: Sapphire)

As VideoCardz reports, this comes from the Board Channels forum over in China, which is always a source we regard with some caution, but admittedly has proved correct with speculation in the past.

The assertion here is that AMD's top-tier board makers - known as 'core' brands - are ASUS, PowerColor and Sapphire, as well as Vastarmor and XFX.

The second tier of card manufacturers consists of Acer, ASRock, GIGABYTE and Yeston, we're told.

The surprise here is that ASRock and GIGABYTE are apparently in the lower tier of partners for AMD, but as already noted, take this with a large helping of skepticism.

That said, as VideoCardz points out, RX 9070 graphics cards from those two manufacturers do seem to be thinner on the ground. And Sapphire in particular seemed to have a lot of stock deployed for the initial RDNA 4 launch, so in some ways, this speculation lines up with how the story of the RX 9070 release played out on the shelves.

It's also true that the apparent 'core' partners here have a fair few more RDNA 4 models rolling off the production lines, which makes sense if they are indeed favored with chip allocation.

As you've doubtless noticed, though, RX 9070 stock remains tricky to get hold of - and by tricky, we mean damn near impossible for the most part, from what we can tell.

This situation should change very soon, or at least we've been assured of that by two big cheese executives at AMD now (Frank Azor and David McAfee), so let's keep our fingers crossed. Not just for more RDNA 4 graphics cards to arrive sharpish, but for some entry-level models to maintain MSRP pricing, too.

Photo of the ASRock AMD Radeon RX 9070 Steel Legend Graphics Card
Best Deals: ASRock AMD Radeon RX 9070 Steel Legend Graphics Card
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$998 USD
- -
Buy
$998 USD
- -
Buy
£688.23
- -
Buy
$998 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/17/2025 at 11:36 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, amd.com, media.cdn.sapphiretech.com.cn

Tech Reporter

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more. He worked on his first magazine (PC Home) long before Google and most of the rest of the web existed. In his spare time, he can be found gaming, going to the gym, and writing books (his debut novel – ‘I Know What You Did Last Supper’ – was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

Darren's Computer

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles