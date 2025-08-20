John Carpenter's Toxic Commander gameplay officially unveiled at Gamescom 2025

From the team behind Space Marine 2, Saber Interactive has unveiled John Carpenter's Toxic Commando at Gamescom 2025 in a new gameplay trailer.

Gamescom 2025 Opening Night Live has officially come to a close, and among the numerous game announcements, Saber Interactive and Focus Entertainment debuted a gameplay trailer for John Carpenter's Toxic Commando.

Saber and Focus Entertainment were the minds behind the critically acclaimed Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, and now they are back with a new title set to release sometime in 2026. John Carpenter's Toxic Commando aims to combine classic 80s action horror with over-the-top humor, as players will be able to take on hordes of enemies as a team to prevent them from infecting the entire world.

Players will be able to carve their way through the endless swarms of enemies and face challenging bosses either on foot or behind the wheel of a vehicle. John Carpenter's Toxic Commando fully supports cross-platform co-op, and according to the description of the title, an experimental attempt to harness the power of Earth's core ends in a terrifying disaster that creates the "Sludge God."

This "eldritch abomination" begins terraforming the surrounding environment, converting Earth's soil into scum and the living into undead monsters. The genius behind the experiment has a plan to fix the problem, but he needs a team of mercenaries to assist him in achieving the goal. Those mercenaries are the Toxic Commandos.