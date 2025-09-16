Xbox app for PC now lets you browse, install, and play games from your Steam library

The Xbox app finally adds support for browsing and launching PC games from third-party libraries like Steam and the Epic Games Store.

TL;DR: Microsoft's updated Xbox app for Windows PCs and handhelds unifies game libraries from Xbox, Steam, Epic Games Store, Battle.net, and GOG into a single interface. It enables seamless browsing, installation, and launching of games across platforms, enhancing convenience for PC and Windows gaming handheld users.

Microsoft has just updated the Xbox app for Windows PCs and handhelds, which consolidates the Xbox library, Battle.net, and other PC storefronts, including Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG, into a single interface.

"When you install a game from a supported PC storefront, it automatically appears in 'My Library' within the Xbox PC app, as well as the 'Most Recent' list of titles in the sidebar, so you can jump back into your favorite games with just a click," Microsoft's Jason Beaumont, VP of Experiences, Xbox, writes.

The announcement also confirms that you'll be able to explore and browse 'third-party apps and storefronts' to browse your libraries, install games, and even launch them all within the Xbox app without having to switch between apps. Although it's great to see this feature arrive on PC, according to Microsoft's announcement, it's a feature that will greatly benefit Windows gaming handhelds, such as the upcoming ROG Xbox Ally gaming handhelds.

All the images associated with this update on Xbox Wire feature the ROG Xbox Ally X handheld, which is due for release next month. With this update, you'll also have direct control over what libraries and extensions are viewable and accessible from the Xbox app's settings screen.

Microsoft also adds that later this month, the Xbox app will gain another handheld-friendly feature: "your cloud-playable games and game play history will follow you across all your devices." Another step in making the Xbox app and interface as feature-packed as SteamOS on the Steam Deck or Steam's Big Picture Mode on PC.