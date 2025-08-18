NVIDIA unveils how cloud gaming image quality now rivals local PC gaming

NVIDIA has upgraded its cloud gaming platform GeForce NOW with the RTX 5080 SuperPod, ushering in next-generation performance and image quality.

TL;DR: NVIDIA's GeForce NOW platform now features the RTX 5080 SuperPod Network, delivering up to 2.8x faster performance and Cinematic Quality Streaming for enhanced image fidelity. Upgrades like AV1 encoding, YUV 4:4:4 Chroma support, and AI Video Filter ensure sharper, smoother cloud gaming rivaling local PC quality.

NVIDIA has unveiled a selection of upgrades to its cloud gaming platform GeForce NOW, with the company announcing an overhaul to its network that significantly reduces the difference between playing a game locally and streaming it.

NVIDIA is bringing its Blackwell architecture to the GeForce NOW platform in the form of what the company is calling the GeForce RTX 5080 SuperPod Network. This new RTX 5080-powered platform will enable members to access the power of an RTX 5080 and all of its extra features. One of the newly announced features is Cinematic Quality Streaming (CQS), which NVIDIA informs us is the fix to what many GeForce NOW community members were requesting - improved image quality.

NVIDIA explained that GeForce Now Ultimate is up to 2.8x faster with the newly integrated RTX 5080 SuperPod, and with the extra performance headroom, the company is able to roll out CQS, which provides next-generation image quality that NVIDIA says "rivals local PC gaming". NVIDIA explained that engineers have implemented several new technologies into the streaming pipeline, such as support for YUV 4:4:4 Chroma, for sharper text and no color bleeding.

"A new Cinematic Quality Streaming mode significantly improves graphical fidelity with Blackwell-powered technology for stunning color accuracy, supersmooth streaming and crystal-clear graphics," writes NVIDIA in its press release

Other features that are set to drastically improve GeForce NOW's image quality are upgrades to AV1 encoding, with the addition of Reference Picture Resampling (RPR). NVIDIA says this improves the resolution shifting for a stable streaming experience. Furthermore, NVIDIA has added "AI Video Filter," which enables less noise and artifacts present in an image.