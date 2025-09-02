The next-gen Xbox could cost TWICE as much as the PlayStation 6, and here's why

Microsoft's next-generation Xbox could cost twice as much as the PlayStation 6 because of the Magnus APU, with backwards compatibility in the air.

Microsoft's next-gen Xbox console could end up costing twice as much as Sony's next-gen PlayStation 6 console, due to AMD's semi-custom Magnus APU according to new leaks.

The purported AMD Magnus APU for the next-gen Xbox (source: MLID)

In a new post on the NeoGAF forums by leaker "Kepler_L2" we're hearing that the next-gen Xbox could be significantly more expensive than the PS6, and that the potential support for third-party stores that would drain a 30% cut of every game sold on the system going to Microsoft would be gone.

We've previously heard that AMD is working on custom chips for Microsoft that wouldn't just be used for the next-gen Xbox console, but new pre-built Xbox gaming PCs and gaming handhelds. What is new here is that only the Xbox console would be offering backward compatibility, which is mostly due to publishers not being happy with the idea of an Xbox game license being turned into a PC game license.

Outside of the legal gray area of a potential future of Xbox + Windows dual boosting, Microsoft looks to have no way of getting Xbox backwards compatible gaming on PC.

On top of that, a next-gen Xbox supporting Steam and GOG games wouldn't be a legal issue, as from a technical perspective the third-party stores on the new Xbox would likely see the price of the Xbox be much higher than the PS6, and could be around double the cost, as Microsoft would need to sell the new Xbox at a profit, to make up for not taking a 30% cut on every single game being sold.