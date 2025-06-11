Hitman World of Assassination for Nintendo Switch 2 has a critical problem

IO Interactive has launched Hitman World of Assassination Signature Edition on Nintendo Switch 2, featuring more than 100 hours of gameplay.

Hitman World of Assassination Signature Edition has launched on the Nintendo Switch 2, bringing more than 100+ hours of Agent 47 gameplay to Nintendo's new handheld console.

The Signature Edition combines Hitman, Hitman 2, and Hitman 3 main campaigns, along with Contracts mode, Escalation, Elusive Target arcades, live content, and the Freelancer game mode. Additionally, the Signature Edition includes all Hitman 2 Expansion Pack and Hitman 3 Deluxe Pack content. Unfortunately, early reviews of the port have reported there are some frame rate and stuttering issues in both docked and handheld mode, with the addition of online/offline save issues.

NintendoLife explains in its review of the Switch 2 port that saves are separate for online and offline activities, meaning if you are going portable without an internet connection, you won't carry your progress over to the online save file. The same goes for online progression and then playing offline. This seems like an extremely strange inclusion, especially for a console intended to be used portably, as not every player will have access to an internet connection while on the move.

These two problems could be easily remedied by a few, hopefully one update from IO Interactive. So, let's hope those fixes are on the horizon. Hitman World of Assassination Signature Edition is currently available on the Nintendo Switch 2 for $59.99.